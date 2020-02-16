Stellar (XLM) Reaches One Day Volume of $575.82 Million

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 16th. Stellar has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and $575.82 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stellar has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0770 or 0.00000774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Indodax, ZB.COM and Bitbns.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $309.60 or 0.03111013 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010065 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00242006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00046902 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00150749 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00022481 BTC.

Stellar’s launch date was July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,906 coins and its circulating supply is 20,183,503,747 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org

Stellar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Exrates, Upbit, Gate.io, Cryptomate, RippleFox, CEX.IO, Stellarport, Kuna, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Stronghold, Kryptono, GOPAX, Kraken, CryptoMarket, ABCC, Binance, BitMart, Exmo, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Huobi, OKEx, Koinex, Kucoin, Sistemkoin, Vebitcoin, Indodax, Bittrex, Bitbns, BCEX, C2CX, Bitfinex, Liquid, CoinEgg, Koineks, Ovis and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

