Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,039 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,212,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 95,618 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Walt Disney by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 14,810 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,060,904 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $138,255,000 after acquiring an additional 20,218 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.36.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $294,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,928.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,940 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.54. The company had a trading volume of 9,107,260 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.51. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

