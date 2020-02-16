State Street Corp Sells 1,312 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,506,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 5.58% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $741,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 21,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 68,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 47,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,524,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 210,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $1,322,268.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,402,780 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.32. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $67.97 and a 12-month high of $81.64.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.90.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

