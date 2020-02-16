State Street Corp Raises Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,969,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 366,345 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.29% of Weyerhaeuser worth $965,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 59,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 67,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of WY traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,650,230 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.28. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $588,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WY. Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Argus increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.64.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.