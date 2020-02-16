State Street Corp Has $982.39 Million Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,897,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.51% of Ameriprise Financial worth $982,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.82. 525,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,915. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.57 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.53.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

AMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.90.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $93,131.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randy Kupper sold 7,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $1,248,113.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,837.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,995 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

