State Street Corp Has $870.94 Million Stock Position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

State Street Corp raised its stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,097,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,072 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.24% of CDW worth $870,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in CDW by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,293,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in CDW by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

In related news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $187,057.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,880.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,648,157. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.29. 1,292,515 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.32. CDW has a twelve month low of $90.53 and a twelve month high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CDW will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.63.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.