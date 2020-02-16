State Street Corp Has $837.12 Million Position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,145,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,313,260 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 6.57% of Duke Realty worth $837,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,948,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,883,000 after acquiring an additional 159,364 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 24,264.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 130,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,929 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 207,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 47,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 738,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,601,000 after purchasing an additional 54,106 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRE. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

In other Duke Realty news, CEO James B. Connor sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $1,003,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DRE traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $38.48. 1,532,550 shares of the stock were exchanged. Duke Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.40.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

