State Street Corp Boosts Stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,659,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 403,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.38% of CBRE Group worth $898,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 454.1% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 604.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in CBRE Group by 461.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 1,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $57,595.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,279,302.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Lafitte sold 26,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,499,039.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,787,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,074 shares of company stock worth $2,011,623 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine cut CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

Shares of CBRE traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.96. 873,376 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.92. CBRE Group Inc has a 1 year low of $45.16 and a 1 year high of $64.75.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

