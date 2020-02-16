State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 2,238 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $9,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in General Dynamics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 14,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GD traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,351,802 shares. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $193.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.44.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.60.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

