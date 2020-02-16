State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 15,439 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,439 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $11,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.87. 1,707,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1 year low of $74.10 and a 1 year high of $102.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.62.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.