State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Stock Position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,236 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in State Street were worth $10,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,035,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,683,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,332 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of State Street by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,298,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $254,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,988 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,602,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,878,000 after purchasing an additional 160,692 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,589,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,736,000 after purchasing an additional 94,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of State Street by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,585,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,914,000 after purchasing an additional 42,843 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STT. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.73.

In other State Street news, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 4,778 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $354,957.62. Also, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $187,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,222.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STT stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,855,610 shares. State Street Corp has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

