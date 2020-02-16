State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $12.52 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $12,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 19.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 7,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 19,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.86. 765,104 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.87 and a 200 day moving average of $166.31. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.92 and a 1-year high of $190.05.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Cfra upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Argus set a $180.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.79.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

