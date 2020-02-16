State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $11.47 Million Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,701 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.10% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $11,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,341,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $839,110,000 after buying an additional 43,754 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,576,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,212,000 after purchasing an additional 251,425 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 558,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 27.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 346,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,709,000 after purchasing an additional 75,435 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 329,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.66. 844,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.33 and its 200 day moving average is $90.71. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 52 week low of $55.17 and a 52 week high of $98.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

