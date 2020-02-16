State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,748 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 255,480 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $10,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the airline’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,198 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the airline’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,600 shares of the airline’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LUV traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,481,776 shares. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52 week low of $47.40 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.45.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUV. Deutsche Bank downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Vertical Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.18.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

