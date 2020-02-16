State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 121,708 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 113.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,090 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,708 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.08% of Masco worth $10,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Masco by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $611,224,000 after acquiring an additional 36,079 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Masco by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,541,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,631 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,024,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,042,000 after acquiring an additional 862,066 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Masco by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,443,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,179,000 after acquiring an additional 193,334 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,172,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,871,000 after acquiring an additional 23,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $45.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,298,575 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.53. Masco Corp has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $50.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.19.

In related news, Director Richard A. Manoogian sold 123,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $5,643,414.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 506,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,213,490.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $927,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 353,714 shares of company stock worth $16,632,204. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

