State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes $2.62 Million Position in Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 100,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Actuant by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Actuant by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Actuant by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Actuant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Actuant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

ATU opened at $24.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Actuant Co. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $27.97.

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Engineered Components & Systems (EC&S). The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

