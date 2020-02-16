State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 8,396 Shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,396 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KTB. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 390,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,381,000 after buying an additional 50,635 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $7,653,000.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

NYSE KTB opened at $41.87 on Friday. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $25.78 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.03.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KTB shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.39.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.