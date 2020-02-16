State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 8,239 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,239 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 366,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,816,000 after buying an additional 60,494 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 78.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 319,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,211,000 after buying an additional 140,629 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in AutoNation during the third quarter valued at about $14,940,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 11.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 239,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,151,000 after buying an additional 24,749 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in AutoNation by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

In other news, CEO Cheryl Miller sold 4,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $216,420.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,291.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 441,755 shares of company stock worth $20,036,688. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AN. Cfra cut their target price on shares of AutoNation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $47.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $53.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.78.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.