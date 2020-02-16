State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,144 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 64.4% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on RARE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.92.

In other news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $61,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $61.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.89 and its 200-day moving average is $47.87. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $74.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

