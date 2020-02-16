State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,605.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 32.2% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 12.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $164.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.26. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.50 and a 52 week high of $180.93.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $749.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CBRL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Argus downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

