State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Position in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 15,713 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 70,645 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 12,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 241,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE HWC opened at $40.44 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Corp has a one year low of $33.63 and a one year high of $44.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.86.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $316.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HWC. Raymond James raised shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stephens set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

