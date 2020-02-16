State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,143 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Emcor Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,962,000 after purchasing an additional 41,110 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Emcor Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 172,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 16,491 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Emcor Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 168,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Emcor Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 144,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Emcor Group by 2,477.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 143,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,354,000 after purchasing an additional 137,900 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Emcor Group stock opened at $87.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.85 and a 200 day moving average of $86.42. Emcor Group Inc has a 1 year low of $67.53 and a 1 year high of $93.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Emcor Group to $107.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Emcor Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

