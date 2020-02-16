State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stake in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,912 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

AAN stock opened at $58.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.74. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.38 and a 52 week high of $78.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.75 and its 200 day moving average is $62.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.39.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Aaron’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Aaron’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

