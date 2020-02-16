State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Primerica were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Primerica by 57.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 307,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,146,000 after purchasing an additional 112,554 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,915,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,954,000 after acquiring an additional 49,928 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 33,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,547,000 after acquiring an additional 31,373 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Primerica alerts:

Shares of PRI opened at $136.84 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $108.75 and a one year high of $138.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.66.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $530.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $401,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 26,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,585,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $268,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,311.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRI. William Blair raised Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Primerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.33.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.