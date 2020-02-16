State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Taubman Centers were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TCO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Taubman Centers by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 27,570 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Taubman Centers by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Taubman Centers by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Taubman Centers by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Taubman Centers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TCO opened at $53.25 on Friday. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $54.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.07.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $176.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Taubman Centers from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taubman Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.21.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.