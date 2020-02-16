State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 11,212.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. 24.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $51.68 on Friday. Zillow Group Inc has a 12 month low of $28.12 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.08.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.18.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

