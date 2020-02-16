St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) Short Interest Update

St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,190,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the January 15th total of 7,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.9 days. Approximately 12.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of St. Joe stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $22.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,488 shares. St. Joe has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $23.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

