SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.31-0.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.6-74.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.93 million.SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.34-1.37 EPS.

Shares of SPSC traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.47. 465,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,962. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.28 and a 200-day moving average of $60.28. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $44.07 and a one year high of $62.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.67, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.72.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 15,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $900,847.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 28,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $1,641,014.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.