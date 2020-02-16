SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.34-1.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $306.5-308.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $304.05 million.SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 1.34-1.37 EPS.
SPSC stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.47. 465,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.28 and its 200 day moving average is $60.28. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $44.07 and a 12-month high of $62.26.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.99 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 28,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $1,641,014.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 15,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $900,847.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.
SPS Commerce Company Profile
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.
