SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.34-1.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $306.5-308.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $304.05 million.SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.34-1.37 EPS.

SPSC stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.47. 465,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.28 and its 200 day moving average is $60.28. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $44.07 and a 12-month high of $62.26.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.99 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. First Analysis increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded SPS Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.72.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 28,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $1,641,014.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 15,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $900,847.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

