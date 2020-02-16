SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.34-1.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $306.5-308.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $306.95 million.SPS Commerce also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.34-1.37 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised SPS Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, First Analysis boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.72.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $60.47 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $44.07 and a one year high of $62.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.28.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 15,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $900,847.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 28,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $1,641,014.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

