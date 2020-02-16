Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) will post $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Spirit Airlines posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $6.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $969.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAVE shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Spirit Airlines from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Spirit Airlines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.07.

In other news, Director Christine P. Richards purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.24 per share, with a total value of $216,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian J. Mcmenamy sold 6,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $254,043.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVE traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.88. The company had a trading volume of 730,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,902. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $32.97 and a one year high of $63.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.10.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

