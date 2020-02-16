Spectrum Tops One Day Trading Volume of $24,755.00 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 16th. Spectrum has a market cap of $42,845.00 and approximately $24,755.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Spectrum has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.08 or 0.00737558 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009885 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007135 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000434 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Spectrum Token Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

