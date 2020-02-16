Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,287 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,813 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,919,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2,394.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,283,000 after acquiring an additional 974,600 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.14. 5,889,118 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.16. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $97.75 and a one year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.