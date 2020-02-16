SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,424,000 after acquiring an additional 63,180 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $382.08 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $328.72 and a 1-year high of $383.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.46.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

