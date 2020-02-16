Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 119,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,119,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

PEAK traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.31. 2,414,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,997,922. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.73. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.80 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEAK shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.