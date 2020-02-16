Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 47,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 19,945 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,549. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $81.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.15.

