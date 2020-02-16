Sowell Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 177.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 80,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,660,000 after acquiring an additional 11,328 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 714,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,630,000 after acquiring an additional 75,604 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPS. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.72.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.95. 2,694,594 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.30 and its 200 day moving average is $117.04. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $92.65 and a one year high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

