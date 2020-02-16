Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,901 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,840,208 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.60 and a 200 day moving average of $225.28. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $245.20.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.85.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

