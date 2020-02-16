Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) Receives $91.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 241.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 47,240 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 1,038.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 25,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 188,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,354,000 after buying an additional 92,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

SWX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.50. 216,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,251. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.81 and its 200 day moving average is $83.05. Southwest Gas has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $92.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.24%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

