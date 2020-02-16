Southern Gold (ASX:SAU) Trading 6.3% Higher

Southern Gold Limited (ASX:SAU)’s share price rose 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as A$0.17 ($0.12) and last traded at A$0.17 ($0.12), approximately 24,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 39,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.16 ($0.11).

The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 million and a P/E ratio of -0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.18.

About Southern Gold (ASX:SAU)

Southern Gold Limited engages in the exploration and production of gold deposits in Australia and South Korea. The company also explores for silver and other mineral deposits. It focuses on developing the Cannon project near Kalgoorlie, Australia; and the Gubong project in South Korea. The company also owns a portfolio of gold projects that are a combination of decommissioned gold mines with orogenic gold mineralization and Greenfield epithermal gold-silver targets in South Korea.

