SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SOUHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOUHY opened at $8.79 on Thursday. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a 1 year low of $7.94 and a 1 year high of $14.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average of $9.13.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

