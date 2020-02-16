Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.83-$0.89 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.86. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.60-3.70 EPS.

Shares of SON traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.80. 535,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,546. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $66.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.72.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SON shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sonoco Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Vertical Group raised shares of Sonoco Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.20.

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $32,196.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,392.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,858 shares of company stock valued at $112,759 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

