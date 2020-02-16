Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.83-0.89 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.85. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.60-3.70 EPS.

NYSE:SON traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.80. 535,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $66.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.72.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%.

SON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sonoco Products from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Sonoco Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.20.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $32,196.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,392.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 825 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,413 shares in the company, valued at $984,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,858 shares of company stock worth $112,759. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

