Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Given “Hold” Rating at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reissued their hold rating on shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) in a research report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SON. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sonoco Products from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sonoco Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Vertical Group raised shares of Sonoco Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.20.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $56.80 on Thursday. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $66.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.72.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th.

In related news, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $32,196.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,392.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,413 shares in the company, valued at $984,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,858 shares of company stock worth $112,759 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the third quarter worth about $56,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

