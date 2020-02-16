SONM (SNM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $646,664.00

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One SONM token can now be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Tidex, IDEX and OKEx. SONM has a total market capitalization of $5.19 million and approximately $646,664.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SONM has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.19 or 0.02844258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00234135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00044642 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00146361 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00021911 BTC.

About SONM

SONM’s genesis date was January 24th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. The official website for SONM is sonm.io . The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SONM

SONM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, COSS, HitBTC, Kucoin, Tidex, Liqui, YoBit and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SONM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

