SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.75

Press coverage about SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) has trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SoftBank Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.
These are some of the news headlines that may have effected SoftBank Group’s ranking:
- FY2020 Earnings Estimate for SoftBank Group Corp – Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) (americanbankingnews.com)
- SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Given “Buy” Rating at HSBC (americanbankingnews.com)
- Asian markets mixed as number of new COVID-19 cases spikes in China (finance.yahoo.com)
- SoftBank’s got 99 problems but Sprint ain’t one (finance.yahoo.com)
- SoftBank profit all but wiped out by Vision Fund losses (news.yahoo.com)
OTCMKTS SFTBY traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.85. 2,594,020 shares of the company were exchanged. SoftBank Group has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $28.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.18.
SoftBank Group Company Profile
SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.
