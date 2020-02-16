SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.75

Press coverage about SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) has trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SoftBank Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

OTCMKTS SFTBY traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.85. 2,594,020 shares of the company were exchanged. SoftBank Group has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $28.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.18.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SFTBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.90 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of SoftBank Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SoftBank Group in a research note on Thursday.

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

