SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Down 16.3%

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) fell 16.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.27 and last traded at $12.83, 23,706,005 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 75% from the average session volume of 13,528,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SDC. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on SmileDirectClub to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Craig Hallum started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SmileDirectClub presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.86.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth $7,488,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth $6,806,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth $3,470,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth $19,985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

