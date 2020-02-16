SIR Royalty Income Fund (SRV.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 18th

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0875 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.
Shares of SRV.UN opened at C$8.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.86. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$7.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.92. The firm has a market cap of $71.11 million and a P/E ratio of 6.27.
About SIR Royalty Income Fund
