SIR Royalty Income Fund (SRV.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 18th

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0875 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of SRV.UN opened at C$8.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.86. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$7.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.92. The firm has a market cap of $71.11 million and a P/E ratio of 6.27.

Get SIR Royalty Income Fund alerts:

About SIR Royalty Income Fund

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.