Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sinclair Broadcast Group is a diversified broadcasting company that owns or provides programming services pursuant to local marketing agreements to more television stations than any other commercial broadcasting group in the United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SBGI. ValuEngine raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens reduced their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $29.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.60 and its 200 day moving average is $38.37. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $28.45 and a 1 year high of $66.57.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2,016.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

