Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,689 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Silgan by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,045,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,497,000 after purchasing an additional 20,376 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Silgan by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 106,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 81,920 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Silgan by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 12,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Silgan by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 83,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $32.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.51. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.01 and a 1 year high of $32.35.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.